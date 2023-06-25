Infos précédentes :

Hypocrisy - WorshipHypocrisy va arriver - 25/06

"They will arrive" d'Hypocrisy a fait l'objet d'un clip. Le morceau est issu de Worship. [plus d'infos]

Hypocrisy - Worship
Hypocrisy
LP : Worship
Label : Nuclear Blast
Date de sortie : 26/11/2021
Worship
Chemical whore
Greedy bastards
Dead world
We're the walking dead
Brotherhood of the serpent
Children of the gray
Another day
They will arrive
Bug in the net
Gods of the underground

