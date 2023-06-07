Posté par Ted.
Rival Sons en tournée - 07/06
Les américains de Rival Sons ont sorti le 2 juin leur 7e album, Darkfighter que vous pouvez écouter à la suite. Il sera complété en fin d'année par un deuxième album enregistré lors des mêmes sessions, intitulé Lighbringer. Le groupe sera de retour en France fin octobre pour 3 concerts déjà très attendu, à Nantes, Lyon et Paris (Olympia). Toutes les dates sont à la suite. [plus d'infos]
Rival Sons [ Rival Sons: Facebook ]
13 octobre 2023: London The Roundhouse, UK
14 octobre 2023: Newcastle NX, UK
16 octobre 2023: Glasgow Barrowland Ballroom, UK
17 octobre 2023: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK
18 octobre 2023: Manchester Academy, UK
20 octobre 2023: Cambridge Corn Exchange, UK
21 octobre 2023: Bristol O2 Academy, UK
22 octobre 2023: Southampton O2 Guildhall, UK
24 octobre 2023: Nantes La Carrière, France
25 octobre 2023: Lyon Le Radiant, France
27 octobre 2023: Paris Olympia, France
28 octobre 2023: Lausanne Les Docks, Switzerland
29 octobre 2023: Milan Alcatraz, Italy
31 octobre 2023: Vienna Gasometer, Austria
01 novembre 2023: Zurich X-Tra, Switzerland
02 novembre 2023: Munich Theaterfabrik, Germany
04 novembre 2023: Prague Lucerna Music Bar, Czech Republic
05 novembre 2023: Warsaw Klub Stodola, Poland
06 novembre 2023: Poznan Music Club B17, Poland
08 novembre 2023: Berlin Huxley's, Germany
09 novembre 2023: Amsterdam Melkweg Max, Netherlands
10 novembre 2023: Cologne Kantine, Germany
12 novembre 2023: Brussels Ancienne Belgique, Belgium
13 novembre 2023: Hamburg Grosse Freiheit 36, Germany
14 novembre 2023: Copenhagen The Grey Hall, Denmark
16 novembre 2023: Bergen Forum Scene, Norway
17 novembre 2023: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway
18 novembre 2023: Stockholm B-K, Sweden
20 novembre 2023: Helsinki House Of Culture, Finland
21 novembre 2023: Tampere Hall, Finland
