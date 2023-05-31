Infos précédentes :

Posté par M!ke.
Modéré le 31/05/2023 à 08:00.
Lacuna Coil20 ans de Comalies de Lacuna Coil - 31/05

Comalies de Lacuna Coil a soufflé ses 20 bougies. Le groupe en a partagé un documentaire. [plus d'infos]

Commentaires 0 commentaire - Ajouter un commentaire Commenter- Classer cet élément
Lacuna Coil-Comalies XX
Lacuna Coil
LP : Comalies XX
Label : Nuclear Blast
Date de sortie : 14/10/2022
CD 1
Swamped XX
Heaven's a lie XX
Daylight dancer XX
Humane XX
Self deception XX
Aeon XX
Tight rope XX
The ghost woman and the hunter XX
Unspoken XX
Entwined XX
The prophet said XX
Angel's punishment XX
Comalies XX
CD 2
Swamped
Heaven's a lie
Daylight dancer
Humane
Self deception
Aeon
Tight rope
The ghost woman and the hunter
Unspoken
Entwined
The prophet said
Angel's punishment
Comalies

Commenter Commenter

Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.

Partager: facebook delicious blogmarks yahoo digg myspace

Pas encore de commentaires

Index Revenir en haut de page