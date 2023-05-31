CD 1

Swamped XX

Heaven's a lie XX

Daylight dancer XX

Humane XX

Self deception XX

Aeon XX

Tight rope XX

The ghost woman and the hunter XX

Unspoken XX

Entwined XX

The prophet said XX

Angel's punishment XX

Comalies XX

CD 2

Swamped

Heaven's a lie

Daylight dancer

Humane

Self deception

Aeon

Tight rope

The ghost woman and the hunter

Unspoken

Entwined

The prophet said

Angel's punishment

Comalies