Architects -1 - 30/05
Architects a annoncé s'être séparé, en bons termes, de son guitariste Josh Middleton. Ce dernier va se consacrer à son autre projet Sylosis. Il avait intégré le groupe peu après le décès du membre fondateur Tom Searle. [plus d'infos]
Architects
LP : The classic symptoms of a broken spirit
Label : Epitaph
Date de sortie : 21/10/2022
LP : The classic symptoms of a broken spirit
Label : Epitaph
Date de sortie : 21/10/2022
Deep fake
Tear gas
Spit the bone
Burn down my house
Living is killing us
When we were young
Doomscrolling
Born again pessimist
A new moral low ground
All the love in the world
Be very afraid
