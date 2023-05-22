Infos précédentes :

Greta Van Fleet sacré - 22/05

Greta Van Fleet a dévoilé un nouvel extrait de Starcatcher avec "Sacred the thread". L'album sort le 21 juillet. [plus d'infos]

Greta Van fleet-Starcatcher
Greta Van Fleet
LP : Starcatcher
Date de sortie : 21/07/2023
Fate of the faithful
Waited all your life
The falling sky
Sacred the thread
Runway blues
The indigo streak
Frozen light
The archer
Meeting the master
Farewell for now

