Dying Wish in Louisville - 22/05
Du live de Dying Wish capté à Louisville le 18 mars sont à visionner par là. 19 minutes 21 de folie furieuse. [plus d'infos]
Dying Wish
LP : Fragments of a bitter memory
Date de sortie : 01/10/2021
LP : Fragments of a bitter memory
Date de sortie : 01/10/2021
Cowards feed, cowards bleed
Hollowed by affliction
Innate thirst
Severing the senses
Fragments of a bitter memory
Cold hearts in bloom
Until mourning comes
Now you'll rot
Blood laced misery
Enemies in red
Drowning in silent black
