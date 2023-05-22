Infos précédentes :

Dying Wish-Fragments of a bitter memoryDying Wish in Louisville - 22/05

Du live de Dying Wish capté à Louisville le 18 mars sont à visionner par là. 19 minutes 21 de folie furieuse. [plus d'infos]

Dying Wish-Fragments of a bitter memory
Dying Wish
LP : Fragments of a bitter memory
Date de sortie : 01/10/2021
Cowards feed, cowards bleed
Hollowed by affliction
Innate thirst
Severing the senses
Fragments of a bitter memory
Cold hearts in bloom
Until mourning comes
Now you'll rot
Blood laced misery
Enemies in red
Drowning in silent black

