Bravery In Battle mange la vie des autres - 17/05
Bravery In Battle a posé des images sur "Wetico", mot amérindien signifiant "celui qui mange la vie des autres". The house we live in est toujours attendu pour le 9 juin. [plus d'infos]
Bravery In Battle
CD+DVD : The house we live in
Date de sortie : 09/06/2023
CD+DVD : The house we live in
Date de sortie : 09/06/2023
A ball of rock (feat. Bill McKibben)
Earthlings
Une partie de ce monde (feat. Jean-Claude Ameisen)
The parliament of things
Parmi des millions (feat. Hubert Reeves)
Commons (feat. Vandana Shiva)
Here be giants
The market (feat. Clive Hamilton)
Wetico
A concept (feat. Paul Hawken)
That human speed (feat. John Francis)
New world
J'appartiens à la Terre (feat. Mélanie Laurent)
It takes friends to weather the storm
Action is democracy (feat. J.Francis, V.Shiva, C.Hamilton, P.Hawken, B.McKibben)
Earthlings
Une partie de ce monde (feat. Jean-Claude Ameisen)
The parliament of things
Parmi des millions (feat. Hubert Reeves)
Commons (feat. Vandana Shiva)
Here be giants
The market (feat. Clive Hamilton)
Wetico
A concept (feat. Paul Hawken)
That human speed (feat. John Francis)
New world
J'appartiens à la Terre (feat. Mélanie Laurent)
It takes friends to weather the storm
Action is democracy (feat. J.Francis, V.Shiva, C.Hamilton, P.Hawken, B.McKibben)
