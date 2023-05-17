Bravery In Battle CD+DVD : The house we live in Date de sortie : 09/06/2023

A ball of rock (feat. Bill McKibben)

Earthlings

Une partie de ce monde (feat. Jean-Claude Ameisen)

The parliament of things

Parmi des millions (feat. Hubert Reeves)

Commons (feat. Vandana Shiva)

Here be giants

The market (feat. Clive Hamilton)

Wetico

A concept (feat. Paul Hawken)

That human speed (feat. John Francis)

New world

J'appartiens à la Terre (feat. Mélanie Laurent)

It takes friends to weather the storm

Action is democracy (feat. J.Francis, V.Shiva, C.Hamilton, P.Hawken, B.McKibben)