Motörhead - Louder than noise... Live in BerlinWe are Motörhead and we play MetallicA - 11/05

C'était en 1998, Motörhead enregistrait une reprise pour le culte "Enter sandman" de MetallicA. Les anglais ont partagé un clip pour celle-ci. [plus d'infos]

Motörhead - Clean your clock
Motörhead
DVD musical : Clean your clock
Label : UDR Music
Date de sortie : 10/06/2016
Start
Live intro
Bomber
Stay clean
Metropolis
When the sky comes looking for you
Over the top
Guitar solo
The chase is better than the catch
Lost woman blues
Rock it
Orgasmatron
Doctor rock pt 1
Drum solo
Doctor rock pt 2
Just 'cos you got the power
No class
Ace of spades
Whorehouse blues
Overkill

