Protomartyr- Formal growth in the desert

Protomartyr a clippé "Elimination dances". Le titre figurera sur Formal growth in the desert attendu pour le 2 juin. [plus d'infos]

Protomartyr- Formal growth in the desert
Protomartyr
LP : Formal growth in the desert
Label : Domino Records
Date de sortie : 02/06/2023
Make way
For tomorrow
Elimination dances
Fun in hi skool
Let's tip the creator
Graft vs. host
3800 tigers
Polacrilex kid
Fulfillment center
We know the rats
The author
Rain garden

