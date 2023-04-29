Infos précédentes :
Posté par M!ke.
Modéré le 29/04/2023 à 08:00.
Modéré le 29/04/2023 à 08:00.
Enter Shikari, pour un brunch avec toi - 29/04
Les mecs d'Enter Shikari étaient les invités de l'émission Sunday brunch. Les anglais ont joué live "A kiss for the whole world x", titre qui ouvre leur dernier album. [plus d'infos]
Enter Shikari
LP : A kiss for the whole world
Date de sortie : 21/04/2023
LP : A kiss for the whole world
Date de sortie : 21/04/2023
A kiss for the whole world x
(pls) set me on fire
It hurts
Leap into the lightning
Feed yøur søul
Dead wood
Jailbreak
Bloodshot
Bloodshot (coda)
Goldfĭsh ~
Giant pacific octopus (I don't know you anymore)
Giant pacific octopus swirling off into infinity...
(pls) set me on fire
It hurts
Leap into the lightning
Feed yøur søul
Dead wood
Jailbreak
Bloodshot
Bloodshot (coda)
Goldfĭsh ~
Giant pacific octopus (I don't know you anymore)
Giant pacific octopus swirling off into infinity...
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.
Pas encore de commentaires