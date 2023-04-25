Infos précédentes :
Enter a kiss for the whole world - 25/04
Le 21 avril, c'était jour de sortie pour le dernier Enter Shikari, A kiss for the whole world. L'album est en écoute sur Spotify. Et les anglais ont déposé un clip pour "A kiss for the whole world x ". [plus d'infos]
Enter Shikari
LP : A kiss for the whole world
Date de sortie : 21/04/2023
A kiss for the whole world x
(pls) set me on fire
It hurts
Leap into the lightning
Feed yøur søul
Dead wood
Jailbreak
Bloodshot
Bloodshot (coda)
Goldfĭsh ~
Giant pacific octopus (I don't know you anymore)
Giant pacific octopus swirling off into infinity...
