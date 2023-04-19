Posté par M!ke.
La maman de Veil of Maya - 19/04
Veil of Maya sort son nouvel opus le 12 mai, [M]other, chez Sumerian Records. Nouveau clip pour "Mother Pt. 4". [plus d'infos]
Veil of Maya
LP : [m]other
Label : Sumerian Records
Date de sortie : 12/05/2023
Tokyo Chainsaw
Artificial Dose
Godhead
[re]connect
Red Fur
Disco Kill Party
Mother Pt 4
Synthwave Vegan
Lost Creator
Death Runne
