Enter Shikari clippe son shot de sang - 18/04

"Bloodshot" d'Enter Shikari a fait l'objet d'un clip. A kiss for the whole world sort ce vendredi. [plus d'infos]

Enter Shikari-A kiss for the whole world
Enter Shikari
LP : A kiss for the whole world
Date de sortie : 21/04/2023
A kiss for the whole world x
(pls) set me on fire
It hurts
Leap into the lightning
Feed yøur søul
Dead wood
Jailbreak
Bloodshot
Bloodshot (coda)
Goldfĭsh ~
Giant pacific octopus (I don't know you anymore)
Giant pacific octopus swirling off into infinity...

