Les Rival Sons ont annoncé une tournée de 30 dates en Europe / UK. Tu trouveras les dates dans la suite. Leur passage en France se fera entre le 24 et 27 octobre. [ plus d'infos ]

Oct 13: London The Roundhouse, UK

Oct 14, Newcastle NX, UK

Oct 16: Glasgow Barrowland Ballroom, UK

Oct 17: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

Oct 18: Manchester Academy, UK

Oct 20: Cambridge Corn Exchange, UK

Oct 21: Bristol O2 Academy, UK

Oct 22: Southampton O2 Guildhall, UK

Oct 24: Nantes La Carrière, France

Oct 25: Lyon Le Radiant, France

Oct 27: Paris Olympia, France

Oct 28: Lausanne Les Docks, Switzerland

Oct 29: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Oct 31: Vienna Gasometer, Austria

Nov 01: Zurich X-Tra, Switzerland

Nov 02: Munich Theaterfabrik, Germany

Nov 04: Prague Lucerna Music Bar, Czech Republic

Nov 05: Warsaw Klub Stodola, Poland

Nov 06: Poznan Music Club B17, Poland

Nov 08: Berlin Huxley's, Germany

Nov 09: Amsterdam Melkweg Max, Netherlands

Nov 10: Cologne Kantine, Germany

Nov 12: Brussels Ancienne Belgique, Belgium

Nov 13: Hamburg Grosse Freiheit 36, Germany

Nov 14: Copenhagen The Grey Hall, Denmark

Nov 16: Bergen Forum Scene, Norway

Nov 17: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

Nov 18: Stockholm B-K, Sweden

Nov 20: Helsinki House Of Culture, Finland

Nov 21: Tampere Hall, Finland