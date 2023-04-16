Modéré le 16/04/2023 à 08:00.
Les Rival Sons ont annoncé une tournée de 30 dates en Europe / UK. Tu trouveras les dates dans la suite. Leur passage en France se fera entre le 24 et 27 octobre. [plus d'infos]
Oct 13: London The Roundhouse, UK
Oct 14, Newcastle NX, UK
Oct 16: Glasgow Barrowland Ballroom, UK
Oct 17: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK
Oct 18: Manchester Academy, UK
Oct 20: Cambridge Corn Exchange, UK
Oct 21: Bristol O2 Academy, UK
Oct 22: Southampton O2 Guildhall, UK
Oct 24: Nantes La Carrière, France
Oct 25: Lyon Le Radiant, France
Oct 27: Paris Olympia, France
Oct 28: Lausanne Les Docks, Switzerland
Oct 29: Milan Alcatraz, Italy
Oct 31: Vienna Gasometer, Austria
Nov 01: Zurich X-Tra, Switzerland
Nov 02: Munich Theaterfabrik, Germany
Nov 04: Prague Lucerna Music Bar, Czech Republic
Nov 05: Warsaw Klub Stodola, Poland
Nov 06: Poznan Music Club B17, Poland
Nov 08: Berlin Huxley's, Germany
Nov 09: Amsterdam Melkweg Max, Netherlands
Nov 10: Cologne Kantine, Germany
Nov 12: Brussels Ancienne Belgique, Belgium
Nov 13: Hamburg Grosse Freiheit 36, Germany
Nov 14: Copenhagen The Grey Hall, Denmark
Nov 16: Bergen Forum Scene, Norway
Nov 17: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway
Nov 18: Stockholm B-K, Sweden
Nov 20: Helsinki House Of Culture, Finland
Nov 21: Tampere Hall, Finland
