Le Leather Sacraments Tour en marche - 13/04
Carpenter Brut, Perturbator et Ho99o9 feront une tournée européenne commune intitulée "Leather Sacraments Tour" au mois d'octobre et novembre. Les dates sont à la suite. [plus d'infos]
Carpenter Brut [ carpenter.brut: Facebook ]
26 octobre 2023: Arena - REIMS (+ Perturbator + H09909)
27 octobre 2023: Carré Les Docks - LE HAVRE (+ Perturbator + H09909)
28 octobre 2023: Le Liberté - RENNES (+ Perturbator + H09909)
30 octobre 2023: L'Olympia - PARIS (+ Perturbator + H09909)
31 octobre 2023: Le Zénith - DIJON (+ Perturbator + H09909)
02 novembre 2023: Schlachthof - WIESBADEN (ALL) (+ Perturbator + H09909)
03 novembre 2023: L'Om - SERAING (BEL) (+ Perturbator + H09909)
04 novembre 2023: Château Rouge - ANNEMASSE (+ Perturbator + H09909)
05 novembre 2023: Z7 - PRATTELN (SUI) (+ Perturbator + H09909)
06 novembre 2023: Gasometer - VIENNE (AUT) (+ Perturbator + H09909)
08 novembre 2023: Progresia - WARSAW (POL) (+ Perturbator + H09909)
09 novembre 2023: Arena Gliwice - GLIWICE (POL) (+ Perturbator + H09909)
11 novembre 2023: Huxleys - BERLIN (ALL) (+ Perturbator + H09909)
12 novembre 2023: Forum Karlin - PRAGUE (R-TCH) (+ Perturbator + H09909)
14 novembre 2023: Vega - COPENHAGUE (DAN) (+ Perturbator + H09909)
16 novembre 2023: Essigfabrik - COLOGNE (ALL) (+ Perturbator + H09909)
19 novembre 2023: O13 - TILBURG (PAYS-BAS) (+ Perturbator + H09909)
