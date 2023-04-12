Posté par M!ke.
Modéré le 12/04/2023 à 08:00.
Modéré le 12/04/2023 à 08:00.
L'icône d'Herod - 12/04
Alors que la sortie d'Iconoclast d'Herod approche à grands pas, ce sera le 5 mai, le combo a sorti le titre "The icon". L'album a été masterisé par Lad Agabekov (Nostromo) au Caduceus Studio. Go ! [plus d'infos]
Herod
LP : Iconoclast
Mastering : Lad Agabekov
Label : Pelagic Records
Date de sortie : 05/05/2023
LP : Iconoclast
Mastering : Lad Agabekov
Label : Pelagic Records
Date de sortie : 05/05/2023
The icon
The girl with a balloon
The edifice
The ode to ...
The becoming
The intergloom
The obsolete
The prophecy
Pas encore de commentaires