Drain - Living proofDrain reprend The Descendents - 11/04

Les hardcoreux de Drain sortiront Living proof chez Epitaph le 5 mai. Un nouvel extrait a fait surface sur la toile, une reprise de The Descendents : "Good good things". [plus d'infos]

Drain - Living proof
Drain
LP : Living proof
Label : Epitaph
Style : Punk hardcore
Date de sortie : 05/05/2023
Run your luck
FTS (KYS)
Devils itch
Evil finds light
Imposter
Intermission
Weight of the world
Watch you burn
Good good things
Living proof

