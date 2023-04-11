Posté par Ted.
Modéré le 11/04/2023 à 08:00.
Modéré le 11/04/2023 à 08:00.
Drain reprend The Descendents - 11/04
Les hardcoreux de Drain sortiront Living proof chez Epitaph le 5 mai. Un nouvel extrait a fait surface sur la toile, une reprise de The Descendents : "Good good things". [plus d'infos]
Drain
LP : Living proof
Label : Epitaph
Style : Punk hardcore
Date de sortie : 05/05/2023
Run your luck
FTS (KYS)
Devils itch
Evil finds light
Imposter
Intermission
Weight of the world
Watch you burn
Good good things
Living proof
Pas encore de commentaires