01. "Creep" (Acoustic Version) - Performed by RADIOHEAD

02. "Crazy On You" - Performed by HEART

03. "Since You Been Gone" - Performed by RAINBOW

04. "In The Meantime" - Performed by SPACEHOG

05. "Reasons" - Performed by EARTH, WIND AND FIRE

06. "Do You Realize??" - Performed by THE FLAMING LIPS

07. "We Care a Lot" - Performed by FAITH NO MORE

08. "Koinu No Carnival" (From "Minute Waltz") - Performed by EHAMIC

09. "I'm Always Chasing Rainbows" - Performed by ALICE COOPER

10. "San Francisco" - Performed by THE MOWGLI'S

11. "Poor Girl" - Performed by X

12. "This Is The Day" - Performed by THE THE

13. "No Sleep Till Brooklyn" - Performed by BEASTIE BOYS

14. "Dog Days Are Over" - Performed by FLORENCE + THE MACHINE

15. "Badlands" - Performed by BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN

16. "I Will Dare" - Performed by THE REPLACEMENTS

17. "Come And Get Your Love" - Performed by REDBONE