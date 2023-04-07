Infos précédentes :
La bande son du 3e volume du film "Gardiens de la galaxie" (Awesome Mix Volume 3) s'annonce bonne: avec entre autre des morceaux de Radiohead, Faith No More, Alice Cooper, Beastie boys etc.. le tracklisting se trouve dans la suite [plus d'infos]
01. "Creep" (Acoustic Version) - Performed by RADIOHEAD
02. "Crazy On You" - Performed by HEART
03. "Since You Been Gone" - Performed by RAINBOW
04. "In The Meantime" - Performed by SPACEHOG
05. "Reasons" - Performed by EARTH, WIND AND FIRE
06. "Do You Realize??" - Performed by THE FLAMING LIPS
07. "We Care a Lot" - Performed by FAITH NO MORE
08. "Koinu No Carnival" (From "Minute Waltz") - Performed by EHAMIC
09. "I'm Always Chasing Rainbows" - Performed by ALICE COOPER
10. "San Francisco" - Performed by THE MOWGLI'S
11. "Poor Girl" - Performed by X
12. "This Is The Day" - Performed by THE THE
13. "No Sleep Till Brooklyn" - Performed by BEASTIE BOYS
14. "Dog Days Are Over" - Performed by FLORENCE + THE MACHINE
15. "Badlands" - Performed by BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN
16. "I Will Dare" - Performed by THE REPLACEMENTS
17. "Come And Get Your Love" - Performed by REDBONE
