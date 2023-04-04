Infos précédentes :

On te rappelle que le mythique groupe de grunge américain Mudhoney sort un 11e album le 7 avril chez Sub Pop / Modulor. Il se nomme Plastic eternity, et si ce n'est pas déjà fait, tu peux en découvrir un extrait avec le clip de "Almost everything". [plus d'infos]

Mudhoney-Plastic eternity
Mudhoney
LP : Plastic eternity
Label : Sub Pop
Date de sortie : 07/04/2023
Souvenir of my trip
Almost everything
Cascades of crap
Flush the fascists
Move under
Severed dreams in the sleeper cell
Here comes the flood
Human stock capital
Tom herman's hermits
One or two
Cry me an atmospheric river
Plasticity
Little dogs

