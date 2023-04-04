On vous l'annonçait récemment, le trio heavy psych Mars Red Sky présente un nouvel EP en featuring avec l'artiste dark folk Queen Of The Meadow. Il sera vendu sous la forme d'un vinyle 12" transparent avec éclats rouge, or, orange - 45RPM - Edition splatter, limité à 999 exemplaires. Cet EP sera suivi plus tard d'un album complet. En attendant, voici le nouveau single clippé : "Maps of inferno". Et les dates du groupes sont à la suite. [plus d'infos]