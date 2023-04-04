Infos précédentes :

Posté par Ted.
Modéré le 04/04/2023 à 08:00.
Mars Red Sky - Stranded In ArcadiaMRS et QOTM clippe un titre de leur EP - 04/04

On vous l'annonçait récemment, le trio heavy psych Mars Red Sky présente un nouvel EP en featuring avec l'artiste dark folk Queen Of The Meadow. Il sera vendu sous la forme d'un vinyle 12" transparent avec éclats rouge, or, orange - 45RPM - Edition splatter, limité à 999 exemplaires. Cet EP sera suivi plus tard d'un album complet. En attendant, voici le nouveau single clippé : "Maps of inferno". Et les dates du groupes sont à la suite. [plus d'infos]

Commentaires 0 commentaire - Ajouter un commentaire Commenter- Classer cet élément
Mars Red Sky-Mars Red Sky &amp; Queen of the meadow
Mars Red Sky
EP : Mars Red Sky & Queen Of The Meadow
Label : Vicious Circle
Label : MRS Red Sound
Date de sortie : 28/04/2023
Maps of inferno
Out at large
Maps of inferno (Shortcut)
Mars Red Sky-Mars Red Sky &amp; Queen of the meadow Mars Red Sky [fr] marsredskyband: Facebook   External  ]
22 avril 2023: MÉZIÈRES-SUR-COUESNON (35), Festival Beltan
27 avril 2023: ANNECY (74), Le Brise Glace
28 avril 2023: PARIS (75), La Maroquinerie
29 avril 2023: VIENNA (AT), Echoes of Erebos Festival
30 avril 2023: BRISTOL (UK), Astral Festival
01 mai 2023: CARDIFF (UK), The Globe
02 mai 2023: DUBLIN (IR), Grand Social
04 mai 2023: SHEFFIELD (UK), Corporation
05 mai 2023: MANCHESTER (UK), Factory 251
06 mai 2023: DURHAM (UK), Dominion Festival
07 mai 2023: LONDON (UK), DesertFest
26 mai 2023: BILBAO (ES), Kafe Antzokia
27 mai 2023: MADRID (ES), Kriston Fest
24 juin 2023: BOURLON (62), Rock in Bourlon
13 juillet 2023: QUIMPER (29), L'Irréductible Festival
10 août 2023: MARIENTHAL (DE), Hoflärm Open Air
25 août 2023: LILLE (59), La Brat Cave
26 août 2023: RILLAAR (B), Down The Hill Festival

Commenter Commenter

Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.

Partager: facebook delicious blogmarks yahoo digg myspace

Pas encore de commentaires

Index Revenir en haut de page