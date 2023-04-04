Modéré le 04/04/2023 à 08:00.
On vous l'annonçait récemment, le trio heavy psych Mars Red Sky présente un nouvel EP en featuring avec l'artiste dark folk Queen Of The Meadow. Il sera vendu sous la forme d'un vinyle 12" transparent avec éclats rouge, or, orange - 45RPM - Edition splatter, limité à 999 exemplaires. Cet EP sera suivi plus tard d'un album complet. En attendant, voici le nouveau single clippé : "Maps of inferno". Et les dates du groupes sont à la suite. [plus d'infos]
EP : Mars Red Sky & Queen Of The Meadow
Label : Vicious Circle
- viciouscircle.fr: site officiel (570 hits)
Label : MRS Red Sound
- mrsredsound33: Facebook (204 hits)
Date de sortie : 28/04/2023
Out at large
Maps of inferno (Shortcut)
27 avril 2023: ANNECY (74), Le Brise Glace
28 avril 2023: PARIS (75), La Maroquinerie
29 avril 2023: VIENNA (AT), Echoes of Erebos Festival
30 avril 2023: BRISTOL (UK), Astral Festival
01 mai 2023: CARDIFF (UK), The Globe
02 mai 2023: DUBLIN (IR), Grand Social
04 mai 2023: SHEFFIELD (UK), Corporation
05 mai 2023: MANCHESTER (UK), Factory 251
06 mai 2023: DURHAM (UK), Dominion Festival
07 mai 2023: LONDON (UK), DesertFest
26 mai 2023: BILBAO (ES), Kafe Antzokia
27 mai 2023: MADRID (ES), Kriston Fest
24 juin 2023: BOURLON (62), Rock in Bourlon
13 juillet 2023: QUIMPER (29), L'Irréductible Festival
10 août 2023: MARIENTHAL (DE), Hoflärm Open Air
25 août 2023: LILLE (59), La Brat Cave
26 août 2023: RILLAAR (B), Down The Hill Festival
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.