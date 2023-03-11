Infos précédentes :

Posté par Ted.
Modéré le 11/03/2023 à 08:00.
Annabel Lee - DriftAnnabel Lee drifte - 11/03

Le trio bruxellois d'indie-rock Annabel Lee a publié un nouveau single/clip, "High anxiety", sur le tube. Le groupe sort un nouvel album, Drift, produit par Amaury Sauvé (As We Draw, Hourvari), et qui sera disponible le 24 mars via Howlin' Banana Records et Humpty Dumpy Records. [plus d'infos]

Commentaires 0 commentaire - Ajouter un commentaire Commenter- Classer cet élément
Annabel Lee - Drift
Annabel Lee
LP : Drift
Label : Howlin' Banana Records
Label : Humpty Dumpty Records
Style : Indie pop
Date de sortie : 24/03/2023
Dinosaur
Kiss & ride
By the sea
Terrain vague
Go go gadget
Around
High anxiety
24/7
Comedy
Spiders and monkeys

Commenter Commenter

Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.

Partager: facebook delicious blogmarks yahoo digg myspace

Pas encore de commentaires

Index Revenir en haut de page