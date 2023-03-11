Posté par Ted.
Annabel Lee drifte - 11/03
Le trio bruxellois d'indie-rock Annabel Lee a publié un nouveau single/clip, "High anxiety", sur le tube. Le groupe sort un nouvel album, Drift, produit par Amaury Sauvé (As We Draw, Hourvari), et qui sera disponible le 24 mars via Howlin' Banana Records et Humpty Dumpy Records. [plus d'infos]
Annabel Lee
LP : Drift
Label : Howlin' Banana Records
Label : Humpty Dumpty Records
Style : Indie pop
Date de sortie : 24/03/2023
Dinosaur
Kiss & ride
By the sea
Terrain vague
Go go gadget
Around
High anxiety
24/7
Comedy
Spiders and monkeys
