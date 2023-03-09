Infos précédentes :

The National-First two pages of FrankensteinThe National chez Jimmy Fallon - 09/03

The National ont performé sur le plateau de The tonight show starring Jimmy Fallon pour interpréter "Tropic morning news". First two pages of Frankenstein sort toujours le 28 avril. [plus d'infos]

The National-First two pages of Frankenstein
The National
LP : First two pages of Frankenstein
Date de sortie : 28/04/2023
Once upon a poolside (feat. Sufjan Stevens)
Eucalyptus
New order t-shirt
This isn't helping (feat. Phoebe Bridgers)
Tropic morning news
Alien
The alcott (feat. Taylor Swift)
Grease in your hair
Ice machines
Your mind is not your friend (feat. Phoebe Bridgers)
Send for me

