Mudhoney loue les vertus du plastique - 09/03
Mudhoney sortira son nouvel opus, Plastic eternity, le 7 avril via Sub Pop Records. Le single "Move under" en a été dévoilé. [plus d'infos]
Souvenir of my trip
Almost everything
Cascades of crap
Flush the fascists
Move under
Severed dreams in the sleeper cell
Here comes the flood
Human stock capital
Tom herman's hermits
One or two
Cry me an atmospheric river
Plasticity
Little dogs
