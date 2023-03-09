Infos précédentes :

Posté par M!ke.
Modéré le 09/03/2023
Mudhoney - Vanishing pointMudhoney loue les vertus du plastique - 09/03

Mudhoney sortira son nouvel opus, Plastic eternity, le 7 avril via Sub Pop Records. Le single "Move under" en a été dévoilé. [plus d'infos]

Mudhoney-Plastic eternity
Mudhoney
LP : Plastic eternity
Label : Sub Pop
Date de sortie : 07/04/2023
Souvenir of my trip
Almost everything
Cascades of crap
Flush the fascists
Move under
Severed dreams in the sleeper cell
Here comes the flood
Human stock capital
Tom herman's hermits
One or two
Cry me an atmospheric river
Plasticity
Little dogs

