Du nouveau Connor Selby, baby ! - 23/02
A l'approche de la sortie de son éponyme le 3 mars, Connor Selby en dévoile "My baby don't dig me". [plus d'infos]
Connor Selby
LP : Connor Selby
Label : Mascot records
Date de sortie : 03/03/2023
- Mascot records: site officiel (369 hits)
I can't let you go
Falling in love again
If you're gonna leave me
Emily
The man I ought to be
Hear my prayer
Show me a sign
Anyhow
Waitin' on the day
Starting again
I shouldn't care (bonus track)
Love letter to the blues (bonus track)
My baby don't dig me (bonus track)
The deep end (bonus track)
