Infos précédentes :

Posté par M!ke.
Modéré le 23/02/2023 à 08:00.
Connor SelbyDu nouveau Connor Selby, baby ! - 23/02

A l'approche de la sortie de son éponyme le 3 mars, Connor Selby en dévoile "My baby don't dig me". [plus d'infos]

Commentaires 0 commentaire - Ajouter un commentaire Commenter- Classer cet élément
Connor Selby
Connor Selby
LP : Connor Selby
Label : Mascot records
Date de sortie : 03/03/2023
I can't let you go
Falling in love again
If you're gonna leave me
Emily
The man I ought to be
Hear my prayer
Show me a sign
Anyhow
Waitin' on the day
Starting again

I shouldn't care (bonus track)
Love letter to the blues (bonus track)
My baby don't dig me (bonus track)
The deep end (bonus track)

Commenter Commenter

Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.

Partager: facebook delicious blogmarks yahoo digg myspace

Pas encore de commentaires

Index Revenir en haut de page