Posté par M!ke.
Modéré le 22/02/2023 à 08:00.
Modéré le 22/02/2023 à 08:00.
Plus de souci avec Ariel Tombale ! - 22/02
Les gars d'Ariel Tombale sont originaires de Belfort et pratiquent un rock/punk/post-punk do it yourself. Leur premier album s'écoute sur BandCamp. [plus d'infos]
Ariel Tombale
LP : Problems solved !
Date de sortie : 07/12/2022
LP : Problems solved !
Date de sortie : 07/12/2022
Beautiful
Having fun in the grey
Incel inside (Modern tragedy) + Popjob
The day they cut the trees
Living in fear
Bomb !
The coffin song
Having fun in the grey
Incel inside (Modern tragedy) + Popjob
The day they cut the trees
Living in fear
Bomb !
The coffin song
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.
Pas encore de commentaires