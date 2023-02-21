Infos précédentes :

Posté par M!ke.
Modéré le 21/02/2023 à 08:00.
Chelsea Grin - Self inflictedChelsea Grin est insondable - 21/02

"Fathomless maw" est un nouveau titre de Chelsea Grin. Il paraîtra sur Suffrer in heaven prévu pour le 17 mars. [plus d'infos]

Chelsea Grin-Suffer in heaven
Chelsea Grin
LP : Suffer in heaven
Date de sortie : 17/03/2023
Leave with us
Orc march (ft. Dustin Mitchell)
Fathomless maw
Soul slave
The mind of god
Yhorm the giant
Sing to the grave
The path of suffering

