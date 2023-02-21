Infos précédentes :
Nouvel extrait de Terrasite, le prochain album de Cattle Decapitation, avec "We eat our young". Sortie toujours attendue pour le 12 mai via Metal Blade. [plus d'infos]
Terrasitic adaptation
We eat our young
Scourge of the offspring
The insignificants
The storm upstairs
...And the world will go on without you
A photic doom
Dead end residents
Solastalgia
Just another body
