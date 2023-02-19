Infos précédentes :

Ulrika Spacek - Compact traumaLes roues d'Ulrika Spacek se détachent - 19/02

Ulrika Spacek présentent un nouveau single clippé, nommé "If the wheels are coming off, the wheels are coming off", extrait de leur troisième album Compact trauma, qui sortira le 10 mars via Tough Love Records. [plus d'infos]

Ulrika Spacek - Compact trauma
Ulrika Spacek
LP : Compact trauma
Label : Tough Love Records
Style : Indie rock
Date de sortie : 10/03/2023
The sheer drop
Accidental momentary blur
It will come sometime
Lounge angst
Diskbänksrealism
Through france with snow
If the wheels are coming off, the Wheels are coming off
Compact trauma
Stuck at the door
No design

