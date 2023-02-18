Posté par Ted.
Les Swans en tournée - 18/02
Les Swans partent en tournée en mai et juin prochain avec Norman Westberg. Elle passera une seule fois en France, à Lyon. On vous laisse toutes les dates à la suite. [plus d'infos]
Swans [ SwansOfficial: Facebook ]
20 mai 2023: Leipzig (ALL) - UT Connewitz.
21 mai 2023: Poznan (POL) - CK Zamek
23 mai 2023: Katowice (POL) - Kino Teatr Rialto
25 mai 2023: Zilina (SLOVAQUIE) - New Synagogue
26 mai 2023: Ljubljana (SLOVENIE) - Kino Siska
29 mai 2023: Bologna (ITA) - Teatro Duse
31 mai 2023: Lyon - Transbordeur
02 juin 2023: Barcelone (ESP) - Primavera Sound Festival
04 juin 2023: Lisbonne (POR) - Culturgest
05 juin 2023: Lisbonne (POR) - Culturgest
06 juin 2023: Faro (POR) - Teatro Das Figuras
09 juin 2023: Madrid (ESP) - Primavera Sound Festival
11 juin 2023: Athens (GRE) - Vraxon Theatre
13 juin 2023: Thessaloniki (GRE) - Moni Lazariston
15 juin 2023: Anvers (BEL) - Bourlaschouwburg
16 juin 2023: Utrecht (P-B) - Hertz Theatre
