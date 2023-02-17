Unsane, qui a récemment changé son line up (Chris Spencer est accompagné de Cooper de Made Out of Babies et Jon Syverson de Daughters), passera le 30 mai à L'embobineuse à Marseille, le 31 mai au Mac 3 à Bordeaux et le 1er juin au Foudre à Tours. Unsane a également réédité ses 2 premiers disques : Improvised munitions & demos et Unsane LP.

