Unsane (re)passe en France - 17/02
Unsane, qui a récemment changé son line up (Chris Spencer est accompagné de Cooper de Made Out of Babies et Jon Syverson de Daughters), passera le 30 mai à L'embobineuse à Marseille, le 31 mai au Mac 3 à Bordeaux et le 1er juin au Foudre à Tours. Unsane a également réédité ses 2 premiers disques : Improvised munitions & demos et Unsane LP.
04 mai 2023: DE Osnabrück Bastard Club
05 mai 2023: BE Eeklo N9
06 mai 2023: UK London Desertfest London
07 mai 2023: UK Southampton Suburbia
08 mai 2023: UK Brighton Green Door Store
09 mai 2023: UK Huddersfield Parish
11 mai 2023: IE Cork Cyprus Avenue
12 mai 2023: IE Dublin Lost Lane
13 mai 2023: UK Belfast Voodoo
14 mai 2023: UK Glasgow Nice N Sleazy
15 mai 2023: UK Newcastle Anarchy Brewery
17 mai 2023: BE Brussels LA SOURCE BEER CO.
18 mai 2023: NL Rotterdam Baroeg
19 mai 2023: DE Bochum Die Trompete
20 mai 2023: DE Jena KuBA
21 mai 2023: AT Wien Arena
22 mai 2023: HU Budapest Robot
24 mai 2023: SI Ljubljana Channel Zero
25 mai 2023: AT Linz Kapu
26 mai 2023: AT Ebensee Kino Ebensee
27 mai 2023: CH Delémont SAS (Toxoplasmose Festival)
28 mai 2023: CH Fribourg Nouveau Monde
30 mai 2023: FR Marseille L'Embobineuse
31 mai 2023: FR Bordeaux Mac 3
01 juin 2023: FR Tours Le Foudre
02 juin 2023: FR Clermont Ferrand Lieu-Dit
03 juin 2023: IT Torino Spazio 211
05 juin 2023: IT Recanati Dong
06 juin 2023: IT Roma 30formiche
07 juin 2023: IT Pescara Scumm
08 juin 2023: IT Bologna Fermento In Villa
09 juin 2023: IT Bergamo Rock in Riot
10 juin 2023: IT Vicenza Bocciodromo
