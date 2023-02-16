Posté par Ted.
Drain dévoile son nouvel album - 16/02
Epitaph accompagne la sortie pour le 5 mai du nouvel album des hardcoreux de Drain qui s'intitule Living proof. 2 extraits sont visibles à la suite. [plus d'infos]
Drain
LP : Living proof
Label : Epitaph
Style : Punk hardcore
Date de sortie : 05/05/2023
Style : Punk hardcore
Run Your Luck
FTS (KYS)
Devils Itch
Evil Finds Light
Imposter
Intermission
Weight Of The World
Watch You Burn
Good Good Things
Living Proof
