Formosa sur la lame - 15/02
Formosa dévoile un titre de Bittersweet qui paraîtra le 21 avril. "Living on a blade" s'écoute par ici. [plus d'infos]
Formosa
LP : Bittersweet
Label : Metalville
Date de sortie : 21/04/2023
- Metalville: site du label (421 hits)
Burning desire
Horns up
Melinda
Fight the fire
Bittersweet
Living on a blade
Welcome to my hell
Crawling through the night
Wild & free
Iron boar
