Infos précédentes :

Posté par Ted.
Modéré le 11/02/2023 à 08:00.
Squid - O MonolithSquid annonce son 2eme album - 11/02

Les post-punks anglais de Squid ont annoncé la sortie de leur deuxième album intitulé O Monolith. Il paraitra le 9 juin via Warp Records. Le premier single "Swing (In a dream)" est déjà disponible sur le Bandcamp du groupe. [plus d'infos]

Commentaires 0 commentaire - Ajouter un commentaire Commenter- Classer cet élément
Squid - O Monolith
Squid
LP : O Monolith
Label : Warp Records
Style : Post-punk
Date de sortie : 09/06/2023
Swing (in a dream)
Devil's den
Siphon song
Undergrowth
The blades
After the flash
Green light
If you had seen the bull's swimming attempts you would have stayed away

Commenter Commenter

Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.

Partager: facebook delicious blogmarks yahoo digg myspace

Pas encore de commentaires

Index Revenir en haut de page