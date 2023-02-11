Posté par Ted.
Modéré le 11/02/2023 à 08:00.
Modéré le 11/02/2023 à 08:00.
Squid annonce son 2eme album - 11/02
Les post-punks anglais de Squid ont annoncé la sortie de leur deuxième album intitulé O Monolith. Il paraitra le 9 juin via Warp Records. Le premier single "Swing (In a dream)" est déjà disponible sur le Bandcamp du groupe. [plus d'infos]
Squid
LP : O Monolith
Label : Warp Records
Style : Post-punk
Date de sortie : 09/06/2023
Swing (in a dream)
Devil's den
Siphon song
Undergrowth
The blades
After the flash
Green light
If you had seen the bull's swimming attempts you would have stayed away
