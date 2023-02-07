Posté par Ted.
Ulrika Spacek en trauma compact - 07/02
Près de cinq ans après sa dernière sortie, les anglais de Ulrika Spacek ont annoncé la sortie d'un troisième album appelé Compact trauma, à paraître le 10 mars sur Tough Love Records. Un premier extrait clippé est visible avec "The sheer drop". [plus d'infos]
Ulrika Spacek
LP : Compact trauma
Label : Tough Love Records
Style : Indie rock
Date de sortie : 10/03/2023
- Tough Love Records: Site officiel
The sheer drop
Accidental momentary blur
It will come sometime
Lounge angst
Diskbänksrealism
Through france with snow
If the wheels are coming off, the Wheels are coming off
Compact trauma
Stuck at the door
No design
