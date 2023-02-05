Infos précédentes :

Posté par Jérôme_tFb.
Modéré le 05/02/2023 à 08:00.
Les Seeds of Mary se sont tirés - 05/02

Le groupe Seeds of Mary a dévoilé le clip de son single ''Gone Astray'', tiré de Serendipity, sorti en 2020 sur le label Klonosphere. [plus d'infos]

Seeds of Mary - Serendipity
Seeds of Mary
LP : Serendipity
Date de sortie : 25/09/2020
The atheist
Rewind me
Not where I belong
Bleed me dry
Reinventing you
Chameleonic
Gone astray
Sanity is statistical
From the void
Somewhere between me & myself

