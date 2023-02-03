Posté par Ted.
Stömb annonce son MDMA - 03/02
[Stömb] a dévoilé le clip de "The realm of delirium", titre comprenant la participation de la chanteuse Laure Le Prunenec (Rïcïnn, Corpo-Mente, ex-Igorrr). Il est issu du nouvel album Massive disturbed meta art qui sortira le 17 mars via Klonosphere et Season Of Mist. [plus d'infos]
The realm of delirium
Sidereal lucid dreamer
Kaleidoscope
The extantrasy
Meta art
In the eye of aghemahra
An absence of sun
Of absolute white
The altered
Transcendence
