Tarah Who?-The collaboration projectL'épreuve de force de Tarah Who? - 28/01

Du clip pour Tarah Who? pour son morceau "The showdown". Le morceau figurera au tracklisting de The collaboration project attendu pour le 28 avril chez M&O Music. [plus d'infos]

Tarah Who?-The collaboration project
Tarah Who?
LP : The collaboration project
Label : M & O Music
Date de sortie : 28/04/2023
Asian blood
Royal knight
Yay or nay
Sell it to the world
Canary song
Intro r.a.d.i.o
R.a.d.i.o
Push me (album)
The showdown
Toast to the brave
Fresh meat rockstars
Money

