Green Day chante Alison - 25/01
Green Day a enregistré à l'époque de la production de Nimrod cette reprise d'"Alison" d'Elvis Costello. Le morceau figuera au tracklisting de l'édition anniversaire des 25 ans de l'album prévue le 27 janvier. [plus d'infos]
Green Day
LP : Nimrod XXV
Label : Warner Music Group
Date de sortie : 27/01/2023
Nimrod
Nice guys finish last
Hitchin' a ride
The grouch
Redundant
Scattered
All the time
Worry rock
Platypus (I hate you)
Uptight
Last ride in
Jinx
Haushinka
Walking alone
Reject
Take back
King for a day
Good riddance (time of your life)
Prosthetic head
Nimrod demos
Nice guys finish last
Place inside my head
The grouch
Walking alone
Jinx
Alison
Espionage
You irritate me
Tre polka
When it's time
Desensitized
Texas chain saw massacre
Reject
Black eyeliner
Live at the Electric Factory, Philadelphia: November 14 1997
Going to Pasalacqua
Welcome to paradise
Geek stink breath
Nice guys finish last
Hitchin' a ride
The grouch
Chump
Longview
2000 light years away
Brainstew
Jaded
Knowledge
Basket case
She
Fuck off and die
Paper lanterns
Scattered
Prosthetic head
When I come around
Good riddance
