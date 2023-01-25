Posté par M!ke.
Modéré le 25/01/2023 à 08:00.
C'est facile maintenant pour Noêl - 25/01
"Easy now" est le nouveau single proposé par Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds. Le co-fondateur d'Oasis et son groupe sortiront Council skies dont ce titre est extrait le 2 juin via le label maison Sour Mash. [plus d'infos]
Noel Gallagher's High flying birds
LP : Council skies
Date de sortie : 02/06/2023
I'm not giving up tonight
Pretty boy
Dead to the world
Open the door, see what you find
Trying to find a world that's been and gone
Easy now
Council skies
There she blows!
Love is a rich man
Think of a number
