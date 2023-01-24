Posté par M!ke.
Modéré le 24/01/2023 à 08:00.
Modéré le 24/01/2023 à 08:00.
Cattle Decapitation dans le détail - 24/01
Le nouvel album de Cattle Decapitation, Terrrasite, sortira le 12 mai chez Metal Blade. On te propose d'en découvrir l'artwork et la trackliste. [plus d'infos]
Cattle Decapitation
LP : Terrasite
Label : Metal Blade
Date de sortie : 12/05/2023
Terrasitic adaptation
We eat our young
Scourge of the offspring
The insignificants
The storm upstairs
...And the world will go on without you
A photic doom
Dead end residents
Solastalgia
Just another body
