Set 1:



1. A Million Miles Away (The Plimsouls cover)

2. I Wanna Be Sedated (Ramones cover)

3. I Want You To Want Me (Cheap Trick cover)

4. Ready Steady Go (Generation X cover)

5. Rockaway Beach (Ramones cover)

6. I Think We're Alone Now (Tommy James & the Shondells cover)

7. Message Of Love (Pretenders cover)

8. Just Like Heaven (The Cure cover)

9. What I Like About You (The Romantics cover)

10. Hit Me With Your Best Shot (Eddie Schwartz cover)

11. Color Me Impressed (The Replacements cover)

12. Don't Change (INXS cover)

13. Fox On The Run (Sweet cover)

14. Ziggy Stardust (David Bowie cover)



Set 2:



15. Dancing With Myself (Generation X cover)

16. Born To Lose (The Heartbreakers cover)

17. Hybrid Moments (Misfits cover)

18. Teenagers From Mars (Misfits cover)

19. Ever Fallen In Love (With Someone You Shouldn't've) (Buzzcocks cover)

20. Auld lang syne (Robert Burns cover)

21. Neat Neat Neat (The Damned cover)

22. Drain You (Nirvana cover)

23. Suffragette City (David Bowie cover)