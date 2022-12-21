Infos précédentes :
- Les Architects ont peu de moralité
- Le deep fake d'Architects
- Architects envoie du gaz lacrymogène
- Architect clippe jeune
- Les architectes d'Abbey Road
- Le bleu éternel de Spiritbox à la rentrée
- Architects assure que mourrir est sans risque
- Les animaux orchestraux d'Architects
- Architects en conversation depuis Abbey Road
- For all that wish to listen to Architects
Architects scrolle - 21/12
Les gaziers d'Architects ont déposé sur la toile une lyric-vidéo pour "Doomscrolling". The classic symptoms of a broken spirit est dans les bacs depuis octobre. Le groupe a par ailleurs été annoncé au Hellfest 2023. [plus d'infos]
Architects
LP : The classic symptoms of a broken spirit
Label : Epitaph
Date de sortie : 21/10/2022
