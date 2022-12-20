Infos précédentes :

Posté par M!ke.
Modéré le 20/12/2022 à 08:00.
Megadeth - Warheads on foreheadsMegadeth a du temps à tuer - 20/12

Megadeth a lâché un clip pour "Killing time: chapter V". Le morceau est présent sur The sick, The dying... And the dead!. [plus d'infos]

Commentaires 0 commentaire - Ajouter un commentaire Commenter- Classer cet élément
The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead!
Megadeth
LP : The Sick, The Dying. And The Dead!
Label : UMe
  • [us] UMe: Site (69 hits)  External

Date de sortie : 02/09/2022
The sick, the dying. And the dead!
Life in hell
Night stalkers (feat. Ice t)
Dogs of Chernobyl
Sacrifice
Junkie
Psychopathy
Killing time
Soldier on!
Célebutante
Mission to mars
We'll be back
Police truck (Reprise de Dead Kennedys)
This planet's on fire (Burn in hell) (Reprise de Sammy Hagar) (feat. Sammy Hagar)

Commenter Commenter

Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.

Partager: facebook delicious blogmarks yahoo digg myspace

Pas encore de commentaires

Index Revenir en haut de page