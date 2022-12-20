Infos précédentes :
Posté par M!ke.
Modéré le 20/12/2022 à 08:00.
Modéré le 20/12/2022 à 08:00.
Megadeth a du temps à tuer - 20/12
Megadeth a lâché un clip pour "Killing time: chapter V". Le morceau est présent sur The sick, The dying... And the dead!. [plus d'infos]
The sick, the dying. And the dead!
Life in hell
Night stalkers (feat. Ice t)
Dogs of Chernobyl
Sacrifice
Junkie
Psychopathy
Killing time
Soldier on!
Célebutante
Mission to mars
We'll be back
Police truck (Reprise de Dead Kennedys)
This planet's on fire (Burn in hell) (Reprise de Sammy Hagar) (feat. Sammy Hagar)
