LP : The Sick, The Dying. And The Dead!: UMeDate de sortie : 02/09/2022

The sick, the dying. And the dead!

Life in hell

Night stalkers (feat. Ice t)

Dogs of Chernobyl

Sacrifice

Junkie

Psychopathy

Killing time

Soldier on!

Célebutante

Mission to mars

We'll be back

Police truck (Reprise de Dead Kennedys)

This planet's on fire (Burn in hell) (Reprise de Sammy Hagar) (feat. Sammy Hagar)