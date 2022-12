Set list:

* Electric Eye 0:00

* Riding On The Wind 5:15

* You've Got Another Thing Comin' 9:33

* Jawbreaker 15:31

* Firepower 19:21

* Never The Heroes 23:00

* Beyond The Realms Of Death 27:44

* Judas Rising 34:53

* Heading Out To The Highway 39:12

* Genocide 44:15

* Steeler 52:37

* Between The Hammer And The Anvil 57:54

* Halls Of Valhalla 1:02:36

* The Green Manalishi (With The Two Prong Crown) 1:11:44

* Screaming For Vengeance 1:16:42

* Hell Bent For Leather 1:22:46

* Breaking The Law 1:26:47

* Living After Midnight 1:29:24