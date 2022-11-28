Posté par M!ke.
Wang Wen en mode ninja - 28/11
Wang Wen sortira Painful clown & ninja tiger le 9 décembre via Pelagic Records. Un premier extrait est dispo avec "Ninja tiger". [plus d'infos]
Wang Wen
LP : Painful clown & ninja tiger
Label : Pelagic Records
Date de sortie : 09/12/2022
Pelagic Records
凿壁寻光 Light behind the wall
回声图书馆 Gone library
白加黑 Black pill & white pill
辛丑 Painful clown
壬寅 Ninja tiger
奥林匹克广场 There's a walmart underneath the olympic square
野火 Wild fire
