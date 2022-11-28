Infos précédentes :

Posté par M!ke.
Modéré le 28/11/2022 à 08:00.
Haythem Mahbouli-Last man on earthHaythem Mahbouli serait-il le dernier homme sur terre ? - 28/11

Last man on earth de Haythem Mahbouli sortira le 2 décembre chez Schole Records. Le morceau-titre de l'album est en écoute ici. [plus d'infos]

Haythem Mahbouli-Last man on earth
Haythem Mahbouli
LP : Last man on earth
Label : Schole Records
Date de sortie : 02/12/2022
The chosen ones
Farewell to earth
The abandoned ones
Aftermath
Flashback
New home
The great flood
Last man on earth

