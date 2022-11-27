Posté par M!ke.
Vers l'effondrement de Haut&Court - 27/11
Le nouveau Haut&Court, Collapse, est sorti le 10 novembre chez No Good To Anyone et Duality Records. Il s'écoute sur BandCamp. [plus d'infos]
Embracing the absurdity
Relentless humility
Messianic collapse
Tethered to a dying world
The end of a new beginning
Back stabbers
Punk's dead
