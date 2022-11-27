Infos précédentes :

Le nouveau Haut&Court, Collapse, est sorti le 10 novembre chez No Good To Anyone et Duality Records. Il s'écoute sur BandCamp. [plus d'infos]

Haut&amp;Court-Collapse
Haut&Court
LP : Collapse
Label : No Good To Anyone
Label : Duality Records
Date de sortie : 10/11/2022
Embracing the absurdity
Relentless humility
Messianic collapse
Tethered to a dying world
The end of a new beginning
Back stabbers
Punk's dead

