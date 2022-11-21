Posté par M!ke.
Vadim Vernay garde le sourire - 21/11
Sorti le 14 octobre, Hang tight de Vadim Vernay, s'écoute en intégralité sur BandCamp. Outre ce lien de streaming, l'artiste a aussi fait paraître plus récemment un clip pour "Your smile". [plus d'infos]
Vadim Vernay
LP : Hang tight
Label : La Mais°n
Label : Kuroneko
Style : Indie rock
Date de sortie : 14/10/2022
Self inflicted
How
Your smile
Gallows tree
Quicksands
That curse
No safety catch
Spellbound
Lucky enough
Was it you ?
A sunday night song
Bad land alley
