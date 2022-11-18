Posté par M!ke.
Ô Lake, Ô innocence - 18/11
Ô Lake reviendra avec un nouvel album Still le 3 mars 2023. Il sortira via les labels Patchrock et Night-Night records. Un clip est dispo pour "Innocence", premier single dévoilé. [plus d'infos]
Everest
Night moves
Innocence
Avalanche
December 30th
Funeral
Here
Distance
Motions
