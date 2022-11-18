Posté par M!ke.
Modéré le 18/11/2022 à 08:00.
Modéré le 18/11/2022 à 08:00.
Magon est un peu simplet - 18/11
Magon a sorti "A simple mind". Un titre qui figurera au tracklisting de Enter by the narrow gate attendu pour le 2 décembre. [plus d'infos]
Magon
LP : Enter by the narrow gate
Date de sortie : 02/12/2022
LP : Enter by the narrow gate
Date de sortie : 02/12/2022
To be me
A simple mind
One step at a time
All over the world
Enter by the narrow gate
Under the trees
Jackie says
Emily
Another song, another day
White feather
A simple mind
One step at a time
All over the world
Enter by the narrow gate
Under the trees
Jackie says
Emily
Another song, another day
White feather
Note : les commentaires appartiennent à ceux qui les ont postés. Nous n'en sommes pas responsables.
Pas encore de commentaires